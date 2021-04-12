Public hearings for the environmental impact of the Hwy. 51/ corridor reconstruction project is set for April 20 and 21.
The state Department of Transportation staff will discuss the project's general location and design aspects, as well as the social, economic and environmental impacts it expects to occur because of the project.
A virtual public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, and the in-person public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Stoughton Wellness and Athletic Center (SWAC), 2300 Hwy. 51.
The DOT is required to hold a public hearing on the environmental impacts if it is requested. Project manager Jeff Berens told the Hub one person requested a public hearing.
The DOT does not anticipate any significant environmental impacts based on their research, Berens said.
The project, which will reconstruct the road from Stoughton to McFarland, is not planned to start for at least three years, according to the DOT's website. A news release stated two households along Hwy. 51 will likely be relocated because of the project that would add a roundabout to the intersection at Hwy. AB in the Town of Dunn.
Many traffic safety improvement projects are planned for Hwy. 51, including roundabouts at Roby Road and Silverado Drive. In recent months, City of Stoughton police have increased its presence on Hwy. 51 after multiple collisions have taken place, with one resulting in a death in January.
There will be more public involvement opportunities, Jeff Berens, project manager told the Hub. Berens said in February. The project is at the 30% design stage.
Registration is required for the in-person public hearing. Prior to the public hearing, call the project manager Jeff Berens, at (608) 245-2656, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to make an appointment and receive further instructions regarding the in-person option.
They can also submit a written response to: Jeff Berens, P.E., Project Manager, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Southwest Region Office, 2101 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704.
For information, visit wisconsindot.gov.