A virtual Town of Dunn meeting was disrupted earlier this month after an intruder briefly broadcasted hate speech, symbols and obscenities to around two dozen people in attendance.
During a joint online meeting of the Town Board and the Plan Commission on Monday, March 8, town clerk Cathy Hasslinger attempted to share a slideshow that led to her screen sharing feature being hacked, she wrote the Observer in a March 22 email.
"During a quasi-judicial hearing, a hacker was able to broadcast hate symbols and pornography,” she said.
The hacker was able to broadcast pornography, the n-word, and a swastika before town officials shut off the meeting, attendee Dana Doskocil told the Observer in a phone call on March 12.
“The meeting was abruptly ended at the order of the town chair when we were not able to stop the intruder within the first minute or so,” Hasslinger said.
The town reported the incident to Zoom, local law enforcement and the federal government’s cybercrime unit. It also contacted its information technology professional and requested new security protocols for accessing future Zoom meetings. The town pays for Zoom Pro for two users, Hasslinger told the Observer.
The meeting included a hearing to discuss a conditional use permit application to allow transient and tourist lodging at a town resident’s property.
Doskocil said she was concerned that since the Town had had to notify the public 30 days ahead of that hearing, what would happen next when the meeting reopened since everyone was involuntarily booted out.
“I was communicating with others in the meeting and we were discussing if we didn’t get enough people back, and they canceled the meeting, would they have to renotify the public when they rescheduled?”
But the Town Board did not end up voting on the conditional use permit and instead postponed it to April 19.
“No action was taken at the interrupted meeting, and the matter under discussion was making a recommendation to Dane County on a conditional use permit application for a short-term rental,” Hasslinger said. When the meeting was reopened 15 minutes after being shut down, 26 people rejoined the meeting, she added.
“Participants were asked to, and provided the time to, check in with their friends and neighbors to invite them back into the meeting,” Hasslinger said. “The Town Chair felt that since almost everyone had reassembled it would be best to allow the public input and then postpone.”
The board’s role is to make a recommendation to Dane County concerning the permit, and there will be another public hearing opportunity at a Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting, she said.