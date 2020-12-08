Molly Gullickson has joined Unified Newspaper Group’s staff as our customer relationship coordinator.
In this role, Gullickson will provide a critical link between our advertising account executives and customers. She'll be responsible for ensuring quality advertising, marketing and customer service for the advertisers of UNG, which publishes the Verona Press, Oregon Observer, Stoughton Courier Hub, Fitchburg Star and Great Dane.
Bryann Bozeman formerly held this position and is transitioning to an advertising account executive role.
Gullickson, an Evansville resident and Dodgeville area native, comes to UNG with over 10 years of customer service experience in various roles. She most recently worked at Symdon Chevrolet, where she worked as a business development manager.
Gullickson lives with her husband, a black lab and two cats in their home in Evansville. She and her husband spend most of their time at home being movie critics and popping all of the popcorn, and on weekends they love to go for long walks and hikes in the surrounding areas.
She can be reached at molly.gullickson@wcinet.com.