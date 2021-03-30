Early voting in Stoughton

Early voting goes through April 2

Early voting in the City of Stoughton will go through Friday, April 2. The in-person absentee ballots can be cast from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Surrounding townships offer either in-person absentee voting hours, by appointment only, or both.

In-person absentee voting will be offered at City Hall, 207 Forrest St. No in-person absentee voting is allowed the day before the election, Monday, April 5.

For questions about in-person absentee voting, call city deputy clerk Holly Licht at 873-6677. For specific townships, visit your township’s website for more information.

Unlike last year’s April election – which almost wasn’t, but was back on within a few hours– but this year, you can be confident in this year’s spring general election happening on its scheduled date.

The spring general election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. On the ballot in the greater Stoughton area will be a five-way race for Stoughton Area Board of Education between incumbents Mia Croyle, Allison Sorg and Frank Sullivan and two newcomers Tiffany Greenheck and Liz Menzer. There is one contested race in the Town of Dunkirk, where incumbent Norm Monsen is running against Matt Harried for town chair.

Other contested races include one for Dane County executive, and a state-wide race for the state Department of Public Instruction Superintendent of Schools between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly.

All City of Stoughton candidates, with at least one in each aldermanic district, are all running unopposed, as are many other candidates in the townships in the greater Stoughton area.

Ballots will also include a slate of Dane County Circuit Court judges, all of whom are incumbents running unopposed.

— Kimberly Wethal

