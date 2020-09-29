The state Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting virtually to discuss proposed U.S. Hwy. 51 improvements from the Beltline to I-39/90.
The “meeting,” which will be available on the DOT’s website starting Tuesday, Oct. 6, allows watchers to submit comments on the design and environmental impacts of the project, according to a department news release.
The redesign of the nearly 19-mile stretch to the south and east, known as Alternative H, would provide a repavement of the road between Larson Road in McFarland and the interstate. It would also add a passing lane east of Stoughton and improve intersections along that stretch of road. The state would install pedestrian paths in Stoughton and McFarland and provide bicycle lanes on the shoulders of the road in rural areas.
In the urban areas, the design would accommodate bicyclists where it’s deemed as feasible, the release said. Additionally, the road between Sigglekow and Terminal Drive would receive an auxiliary lane in each direction.
The project is scheduled to start in the mid-2020s, the release said.
Public meetings on how to address safety and congestion along Hwy. 51 have been ongoing for almost a decade. In 2013, the DOT had a draft environmental impact statement ready to go, but federal fiscal restraint measures required that a project be finished within six years of that environmental study. Because the state’s priorities at the time would not allow for the project to be fully funded in six years, it was moved back.
Previously, the DOT had proposed four alternatives for Hwy. 51, including a smaller project that would have made minor safety and pavement improvements along the stretch of road, to a full four-lane bypass that skirted east of Stoughton along County Hwy. B.