After North America Fur Auctions, the largest fur auction house in the country, declared bankruptcy in 2019, the City of Stoughton is determining if it can continue to collect on its financial obligations.
The Common Council approved the hiring of a Canadian-based law firm for $5,000 in order to navigate the foreign creditor-protection law, after North American Fur Auctions, Inc. went bankrupt Oct. 31, 2019, according to court documents.
The North America Fur Auctions bankruptcy could pose challenges to the city’s Tax Increment District No. 6 and the city’s ability to collect revenue from it, which was guaranteed under a 2016 agreement. The company has met its annual tax obligation thus far, but its 2021 obligation is approximately $50,000 and due in August, and $80,000 each year after, city finance director Jamin Friedl said during the meeting.
The city is hiring law firm Cassels, Brock and Blackwell, LLP, to see if the city can invoice the company. Friedl, who was hired two years after the TIF agreement was finalized, said there are still a lot of unknowns with the process of collecting the TIF revenue.
“We are asking, ‘Can we even send them a bill at this point or do we have to jump in line as an unsecured creditor?’” Friedl told the Hub.
Under the TIF agreement, the city granted 10.5 acres in Business Park North to North American Fur Auctions, provided a $377,000 TIF grant, constructed road and other off-site infrastructure and constructed storm sewer and stormwater ponds.
In return, NAFA agreed to construct on-site infrastructure, construct an 110,000-square-foot building and guarantee property would meet assessed value targets, including approximately $5 million by 2021.
North American Fur Auctions, which auctions pelts from both large fur producers and trappers, is based in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. headquarters is located in Stoughton, 205 Industrial Circle.