The Lower Yahara River Trail extension and funding to construct highways in the Stoughton area are included in the county’s draft 2021 operating budget.
Dane County executive Joe Parisi introduced his proposed $615 million county operating budget earlier this month, with priorities on human services, equity, renewable energy and conservation. It includes millions of dollars in funding to extend the Lower Yahara River Trail and reconstruct several area highways north and south of the city.
Parisi earmarked $6.5 million for construction of the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park. Plans and permits for the phase are on track to be done by spring, according to an Oct. 9 county news release, with construction bids slated for release later next year.
The next phase of the project will include a combination of bridge, boardwalk, and paved trail along the north shore of Lake Kegonsa. A trailhead and parking lot adjacent to the historic fish net houses at Fish Camp County Park will also be included, according to the news release.
Parisi also included millions for road repairs in the surrounding townships. Of that funding, $2.15 million will go toward reconstructing County Hwy. B from Hwy. MM to Hwy. 51, and $925,000 to reconstruct County Hwy. MN from Holscher Road east to County Hwy. AB, both in the Town of Dunn. An additional $25,000 will go toward replacing the Badfish Creek Bridge on Hwy. A in the Town of Rutland.