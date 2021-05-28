Stoughton property owners who have had to remove trees due to emerald ash borer are eligible to get free replacements from the City of Stoughton.

After a matching grant provided through the state Department of Natural Resources Urban Forestry Program, the city has 40 trees available that will be ready for planting in the fall of 2021.

This year the city removed 900 trees on public properties due to the beetle, described as exotic with a dark green hue, was first discovered in southern Wisconsin in 2008 and in Stoughton in 2016.

Infestation occurs when the female beetle lays its eggs under the tree’s bark, which hatch during the fall months and tunnel underneath to eat the soft tree tissue. As the larvae multiply and lay more eggs, the insects essentially suffocate the tree, City forester John Kemppainen previously told the Hub.

The City of Stoughton Public Works Department Forestry Division, along with the Stoughton Tree Commission applied for the grant to replenish the Urban Forest canopy in response to EAB tree loss on private property, a new release states.

The City contributed about $2,000 from funds raised by the sale of lumber from city trees through the City’s Urban Wood Utilization Program and the DNR matched those funds.

The three shade trees and one ornamental tree species available are American Linden, Quaking Aspen, Hackberry and Serviceberry.

To fill out an application for the trees visit stoughtonpublicworks.com/forestry.

-Mackenzie Krumme 

Did You Know?

American Linden

· Height of 50-80’ and a spread of 30-45’. Medium growth rate of 12" to 24" per year.

· Sun Preference: Full sun and partial shade, a minimum of four hours of sunlight each day.

· Creamy yellow flowers in hanging clusters (5 to 10 flowers per cluster) in early summer. Very fragrant.

· Heart-shaped leaves from 4 to 8 inches long. Summer color is dark green above and lighter green on the lower surface. Fall color pale yellow.

Quaking Aspen

· Height of 40–50' and a spread of 20–30'. Fast growth rate of more than 24" per year.

· Sun Preference: Full sun and partial shade, a minimum of four hours of sunlight each day.

· Provides stunning yellow fall color.

· Has smooth, greenish-white to cream bark on a long, narrow trunk.

Hackberry

· Height of 40–60' and a spread of 40–60'. Medium to fast growth rate of 13" to 24+" per year.

· Sun Preference: Full sun is ideal, at least six hours of direct sunlight each day.

· Small, dark red berries that turn dark purple in mid-autumn and persist into the winter.

· Forms characteristic corky ridges and warts on trunk and branches.

· Develops a broad crown with arching branches that resembles the elm.

Serviceberry

· Height of 20–25' and a spread of 15' at maturity.

· Sun Preference: full sun to partial shade.

· Berries resemble blueberries in taste and may be used in jams, jellies and pies.

· Great plant for bird gardens (birds love the berries)!