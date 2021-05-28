Stoughton property owners who have had to remove trees due to emerald ash borer are eligible to get free replacements from the City of Stoughton.
After a matching grant provided through the state Department of Natural Resources Urban Forestry Program, the city has 40 trees available that will be ready for planting in the fall of 2021.
This year the city removed 900 trees on public properties due to the beetle, described as exotic with a dark green hue, was first discovered in southern Wisconsin in 2008 and in Stoughton in 2016.
Infestation occurs when the female beetle lays its eggs under the tree’s bark, which hatch during the fall months and tunnel underneath to eat the soft tree tissue. As the larvae multiply and lay more eggs, the insects essentially suffocate the tree, City forester John Kemppainen previously told the Hub.
The City of Stoughton Public Works Department Forestry Division, along with the Stoughton Tree Commission applied for the grant to replenish the Urban Forest canopy in response to EAB tree loss on private property, a new release states.
The City contributed about $2,000 from funds raised by the sale of lumber from city trees through the City’s Urban Wood Utilization Program and the DNR matched those funds.
The three shade trees and one ornamental tree species available are American Linden, Quaking Aspen, Hackberry and Serviceberry.
To fill out an application for the trees visit stoughtonpublicworks.com/forestry.