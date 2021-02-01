People needing help filing their 2020 taxes can enlist the assistance of local volunteers.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a free tax filing service through the state Department of Revenue, is available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from Feb. 6 until April 10 at the Stoughton Fire Department, 401 E Main St.
To participate, people can come to the fire station and pick up a packet from the volunteers. The packet will have a checklist of the necessary information the participant needs to file their taxes. Once the packet is complete, participants can return to the fire station with the packet so the preparers can file it.
The program focuses on helping seniors and people with low incomes. But, James Bostwick, a volunteer with VITA told the Hub, if the taxes are simple enough, they won’t turn people away.
“If it is within our scope we offer it up to people who need all the extra money they can get right now,” he said.
Bostwick said if people have multiple rental properties, or own an s-corp, the volunteers likely can not accommodate.
During the in person visits at the fire station, everyone is expected to follow COVID-19 protocols, according to a VITA flyer.
The preparer and the participant will be in contact for less than five minutes to go over the packet information.
Participants will have their temperatures taken and be asked a series of health questions.
In 2020, the Stoughton Area Senior Center was one of two sites in the state that continued the free VITA Site services.
Because of the services, the senior center, along with a site in Waukesha, prepared close to 500 tax returns this tax season, according to a news release from the State Department of Revenue.
The Stoughton Fire Department does not have more information about the VITA program, Bostwick said.
The best way to ask questions is to visit the VITA site during open hours, or visit revenue.wi.gov.