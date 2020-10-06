Fosdals Home Bakery owners are hoping to make the business more accessible to those with limited mobility.
Owners of the bakery, located at 243 E Main St., submitted an application to the city to renovate the back alley and add a concrete ramp at the front door.
The business, which started in 1939, has a concrete ramp at the front entrance with a step up from the sidewalk. The application states the new ramp will make the entrance more accessible to people in wheelchairs and people with strollers.
The alley renovations include re-siding the three exposed exterior walls with vinyl siding and replacing an existing door with a steel door and frame painted to match the siding.
The building is located in the downtown design overlay zoning district, which requires the city to approve exterior changes.
A public hearing is set for the renovations at the next Plan Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.