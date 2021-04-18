Prepare for the line at the Stoughton FFA cream puff and cheese curd stand to be even longer this year, thanks to social distancing.
After Public Health Madison and Dane County COVID-19 limitations on outdoor gatherings were partially lifted two weeks ago, the Syttende Mai Festival will now include Stoughton Norwegian Dancer performances and walk-up traffic to food carts.
Previously, the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event, planned to allow only pre-pay, pre-order food from food carts in order to reduce congestion in lines. Now, food carts will be in their normal spots and be available for walk up purchases.
The Sunday parade will still be in a drive-thru format this year on Sunday, May 16, at Mandt Park. The Viking Games and Quilt Show will be held as normal this year.
Events that are cancelled for 2021 include the Saturday Youth Parade, beer tent, Arts and Crafts Fair, Rosemaling Exhibition and a formal canoe race. Although the Chamber is not organizing a race, they are still encouraging people to get outside on Friday, Callie LaPoint, events and visitor service manager, said; people can purchase canoe shirts through the Chamber’s website.
For information, visit stoughtonfestivals.com.