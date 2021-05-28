Alders took a first look Tuesday, May 25, at an ordinance that would restrict the use of food carts around the city.
The ordinance would force one food cart in particular, Rise and Grind, to move or make major changes to its operation, a situation that has drawn significant public attention in recent weeks. Among its provisions are prohibiting drive-thru service, which that cart has provided, although unapproved, for several months.
While at least two alders suggested the ordinance be adjusted to accommodate the business, most appeared to favor it as written, and it is expected to be back for a final decision after a second reading June 8. The city has been working on the ordinance since 2019.
Mayor Tim Swadley emphasized the safety risk during the meeting of the drive-thru for food carts and specifically for Rise and Grind, which is located in a parking lot near Pick N Save that features multiple entrances, multiple businesses and pedestrian walkways.
“It is a public safety issue, and as far as I’m concerned -- that is the number one thing we have to consider when making these decisions,” Swadley said.
Rise and Grind has been operating on temporary permits over the past year as the city has developed the regulations. It's permit does not include drive-thru service, but the city has tried to be flexible during the COVID-19 pandemic, Swadley told alders.
If the ordinance passes council with the drive-thru restriction, Rise and Grind would still be able to operate as a walk-up mobile food cart until its temporary permit expires in June, and then the business can apply to renew their permit for another 180 days, which will be subject to zoning administrator review.
Swadley said part of the ordinance states that the site plan should not impair traffic or pedestrian flow, and he is concerned about walk up traffic with the newest plan, Swadley said.
During the public comment period, co-owner of Rise and Grind Phil Harrison presented an overview of how he could adjust his business to include a lane for a drive-thru.
He said he planned to operate 50 feet northwest and create two separate windows – one for drive-thru and one for walk-up traffic and use the portable parking curbs to guide traffic.
“We firmly believe there is a safe way to do drive-thru mobile vending,” he told the council.
Alders voted 9-3 to allow Harrison to answer questions during the meeting, with Regina Hirsch (Dist. 3), Tom Majewski (D-3), Joyce Tikalsky (D-1) dissenting.
Alds. Brett Schumacher (D-1), Rachel Venegas (D-1) and Jean Ligocki (D-2) suggested alternatives for the individual business such as moving to a different portion of the Pick N’ Save parking lot, or moving to a different location in the city such as Mandt Park.
Harrison said he had not yet considered moving the cart to another part of the lot, which is adjacent to a proposed Starbucks, because he has been waiting to see the final ordinance, but would have to contact the parking lot owner to see whether he could move it.
Ligocki suggested that the ordinance could go to the Public Safety committee for further discussion.
“I know this has been worked on hard, but ….we’ve been working on it for a while and I’d like us to be very intentional in our vote,” she said.
Fred Hundt (D-4) suggested that although drive-thru food carts might not be feasible in the Pick N Save parking lot, maybe they would be in other places. He said, rather than a blanket denial, he would appreciate more research being done on what other municipalities are doing.
Madison does not have an ordinance prohibiting drive-thru food carts, however, all food carts that operate on private land (not allowed until 2018) must get approval from the zoning department to determine whether the food cart is in a safe and appropriate place, the city's street vending coordinator, Meghan Blake-Horst, told the Hub.
Oregon, Fitchburg, and Monona also do not prohibit drive-thru carts, but they must get municipal approval.
The proposed ordinance also requires that carts operating long term cannot reduce the minimum parking stalls that are required by the city, and needs to comply with existing signage requirements.