First line of defense

Stoughton Health employees received an early Christmas gift, their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Since December, Stoughton Health has received additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has been able to begin vaccinating front-line health care workers outside of Stoughton Health such as dentists, chiropractors, mental health providers and EMS personnel in Stoughton and surrounding communities, according to a Stoughton Health news release.
The Stoughton Health employees who have received the vaccine have reported only minor side effects such as a sore arm or mild headache, the release states.
“The room was full of emotion,” Amy Hermes, Stoughton Health Vice President of Patient Services said, when talking about Stoughton Health employees receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “There were many tears of joy and relief.”