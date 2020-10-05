The Stoughton Fire Department got a new truck at the end of August -- and this one even has air conditioning.
The Squad 5 replaced a 20 year old truck, and although the team is still transferring tools and equipment to the newest addition of the fleet, deputy chief Mark Miller said he hopes it is on the road Nov. 1.
The truck has a storage compartment at the front that holds the “jaws of life” tools such as a cutter and spreader to assist during a vehicle collision. Tools are often stored in the back of the truck, Miller said, where they are less accessible.
“Now, when we pull up to a scene with that truck and the tools will be right up front where the vehicle is,” Miller said.
Of the 11 vehicle fleet, this is only the second vehicle with air conditioning, Miller said. The other is the ladder truck. Now, once firefighters hop back in the truck after a call they can cool down.
Miller said the cab is roomier and there is a station for a table, which the team made into a command post for checking weather.
“Compared to our old squad, this will be a lot nicer,” he said.