No civilians were injured but a Stoughton firefighter was hospitalized for precautionary measures after a fire Wednesday evening in the Town of Rutland.
According to a Stoughton Fire Department news release, the Dane County 911 center called Stoughton firefighters, Stoughton EMS and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to a structure fire at 511 Danks Road in the Town of Rutland at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. The first crews on the scene found fire on the exterior of the two-story, single family residence, with “some extension up the walls,” but extinguished the fire quickly, according to the news release.
Residents of the home were able to safely evacuate, but a firefighter was hospitalized “as a precautionary measure,” according to the release. Damages to the structure are estimated at around $50,000, according to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release.