There will be one contested election in the greater Stoughton area this April – but for the other candidates, it’s likely incumbents will keep their seats.
That’s the case for the City of Stoughton Common Council, where four incumbents are running unopposed in each of the districts, and one person has stated their intention to run for a vacant seat. The same scenario will likely play out in the Town of Dunn, where only incumbents have filed for chair and town board.
It’ll also pan out at the county level, where executive Joe Parisi will run for his fourth term without a challenger.
Currently, the Stoughton Area Board of Education is the only race that is contested, where it’ll be a battle between three incumbents and one former board member for three open seats.
Other elections wait to be seen – as of Monday, Jan. 4, four elected officials in the Town of Rutland had yet to file nomination or non-candidacy papers. And the Town of Pleasant Springs residents will know who their candidates are after a caucus later this month.
Town of Dunkirk clerk Melanie Hutchhausen had not responded to two requests from the Hub for information on candidates as of Jan. 4.
The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 6, and currently there is not a February primary election that will have any local candidates for Stoughtonites. In addition to the school board and municipality races, there will also be a contest for the county executive, the state superintendent of schools and a slate of Dane County circuit court judges, all of whom are incumbents running unopposed.
City of Stoughton
There will be five candidates for five seats come April.
In Districts 2, 3 and 4, Alds. Phil Caravello, Regina Hirsch and Ben Heili are running for re-election. As of Jan. 4, no one had turned in papers to challenge any of them.
Caravello, Stoton Cycle owner, has been on the board since 2014, when he won as a write-in candidate. Hirsch, who owns an environmental consulting agency, joined the council in 2015.
Heili, a compliance specialist with National Electrostatics Corporation, was appointed to the council in 2019 and won his election to a one-year term in 2020.
Joyce Tikalsky is running for the District 1 seat she was appointed to in October after former Ald. Tim Riley vacated it. And Rachel Venegas told the Hub though email she is running for Ald. Sid Boersma’s seat that he’s vacating in April, after she also applied for Riley’s open seat and wasn’t chosen.
Each seat on the council is a three-year term.
Stoughton Area School District
In the Stoughton Area School District, the school board race has four candidates for three seats. Incumbents Frank Sullivan (president), Allison Sorg and Mia Croyle are running again, joined by challenger Liz Menzer, a former board member and president.
Croyle was appointed by the board in November to succeed Katherine Hoppe, who had resigned. School board terms are three years in length.
Town of Pleasant Springs
The Town of Pleasant Springs is the only municipality in the Stoughton area that still uses a caucus system for nominating candidates for town board.
The caucus will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, over Zoom, town clerk Maria Hougan wrote in an email to the Hub. She added that she hadn’t received any non-candidacy paperwork from the incumbents, including town chair David Pfeiffer and supervisors Doug Larsson and Eric Olson.
Town of Dunn
Three of the Town of Dunn’s incumbents have all made the decision to run for their respective positions again, clerk Cathy Hasslinger told the Hub.
Ed Minihan, town chair for 41 years, and supervisors Jeffry Hodgson and Steve Gerb have filed papers, she said.
Town of Rutland
Sue Williams filed papers as a newcomer in the Town of Rutland. Dawn George told the hub she has also filed to run for her town clerk position again.
George said supervisor Dave Gruenenberg, town treasurer Kim Sime, and the two constables Shawn Hillestad and Nels Wethal have yet to either announce their non-candidacy or turn in papers.
Dane County
County executive Joe Parisi will run again for his third full term unopposed. It was thought he’d face a challenger this spring for the first time since 2013, but Monona Grove school board president Andrew McKinney announced a week after filing for the seat that he decided not to run, and was instead opting to re-run for his school board post.
“I was going to run for Dane County Executive, but after speaking with friends and mentors, I decided not to run,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I would like to reach out to Joe Parisi with my ideas for Dane County.
Parisi has centralized his re-election campaign around continuing to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.