The percentage of registered voters in the greater Stoughton area who participated in the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary sits at just over 10% – less than half of the people that voted in the February primary a year ago.
The races on the ballot for Stoughton area residents were fairly similar – both had only a run-off race for a state-level seat. The Tuesday, Feb. 16, spring primary brought 959 voters in the City of Stoughton; 226 in the Town of Pleasant Springs; 130 in the Town of Dunkirk; 146 in the Town of Rutland; and 342 in the Town of Dunn, according to unofficial vote tallies.
Collectively, the turnout from all five Stoughton-area municipalities averages out to 9.8%, less than half of February 2020, where participation among registered voters was 21.9%.
The results are considered unofficial because they haven’t been certified by the state, a process that occurs during every election that is expected to start this week.
The percentage of votes cast as absentee also decreased for the Feb. 16 primary to an average of 56%.
The municipality to have its percentage of absentee votes cast stay above 50% was the City of Stoughton, with 67% of them returned through mail or done during early voting hours. The surrounding townships all had less than half done through absentee – Town of Dunn had the highest percentage with 48.5% votes being absentee, Pleasant Springs had 46.5% absentee and Rutland was lowest, with 38.4%.
The Town of Dunkirk had the lowest percentage of absentee ballots, with 31.5%.
The percentage of absentee ballots continued to decrease from the three previous elections that have occurred since the start of the pandemic last March. Both the April and August 2020 elections saw at least 83% votes cast through absentee ballots, with the following November 2020 decreasing to 66%.
The town had a high rate of absentee ballots issued, but not returned. Some of the municipalities, such as the towns of Oregon and Rutland, had a high rate of absentee ballots issued, but not returned – half of Rutland’s absentee ballots went unreturned, as did 85 ballots in the Town of Pleasant Springs. Pleasant Springs had 94 absentee ballots issued, and 46 came back, but only 41 were able to be counted.
Voters here were more likely to support state superintendent candidates Jill Underly – who ultimately came in first in the state-wide race – and Sheila Briggs. Nearly 36% of city voters cast their ballots for Underly, and a similar percentage of the town’s voters did the same; another one-fourth of voters in all municipalities voted for Briggs, with nearly 30% support in both Dunn and Pleasant Springs.
The state-wide second-place finisher Deborah Kerr, who will move on to the April contest, received 131 votes from city voters, and a combined 135 from township voters.
The April 6 election will feature a handful of local races. For the Stoughton Area Board of Education, there will be a four-way race for three at-large seats between incumbents Frank Sullivan, Allison Sorg and Mia Croyle, and Liz Menzer, a former board member and president.
There will also be a county-wide race for Dane County executive, where incumbent Joe Parisi will vie the seat he’s held for a full decade. Town of Springdale resident Mary Ann Nicholson is running as an independent candidate to challenge him.
Five City of Stoughton alder seats are up for re-election, but none will have a contested election.