Stoughton High School athletic coaches are petitioning the school board to allow small-group, in-person practices for high school fall sports.
Girls cross country coach Susan Zaemisch made the request in a letter to the Stoughton Area Board of Education during its meeting on Monday, Aug. 3. The letter was signed by most fall and winter sports coaches at the high school.
The board will consider approval for the district’s fall sports practice proposal at its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 17. If approved, that proposal would allow for in-person small group practices.
Badger Conference athletic directors canceled conference competitions July 30, making a similar decision to the Big 8 Conference, the sports conference for the largest schools in Dane County. Like the Big 8 conference, a significant number of schools in the conference are in Dane County, where limitations on indoor and outdoor gatherings make it virtually impossible to hold competitions.
Zaemisch wrote that small-group, in-person practices are needed for students’ social and emotional needs, citing the rise in anxiety and inactivity of many students since the COVID-19 crisis.
Zaemisch said in the letter that the district can be a model for others by providing a “rare” opportunity for in-person, small group practices – with COVID-19 safety measures – to prevent injuries and promote lifestyle fitness.
Sports like other clubs and organizations at the high school can provide a socialization outlet for students, Zaemisch said.
District superintendent Tim Onsager said allowing fall sports practices is part of the district’s enhanced virtual school reopening plan similar to allowing small-groups to come in for extra instruction for academic needs.
“At the point in time we start bringing in small groups of kids for academics for social and emotional (needs – I think (sports practices) is another aspect of that,” he said.
Avoiding hypocrisy
Some board members were concerned about what the community perception would be if they allowed students to practice in person, after they deemed virtual learning was the best model for education to start the fall.
Board member Allison Sorg said that she was curious how the district would justify allowing students into the high school just because they’re athletes, while not broadly granting access to other students.
“I have heard from some community members it’s not essential and if we are not going to let kids into the building for classes why would we have sports now,” she said.
Board member Steve Jackson told his fellow board members that it’s a tough call for him over whether to allow in-person practices. Jackson said he’s grappling with the notion of the school district doing what is best for students, while still making the safest decisions for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s coming across a little bit hypocritical to me that we are going to meet the needs at this point for athletics,” he said. “There are plenty of people saying that my kids need to be in the classroom, but we are not meeting the needs of all the kids who want to be in the classroom.”
Board member Tim Bubon said he was in favor of allowing fall sports practices, as long as coaches can hold them in compliance with the county’s COVID-19 public health requirements.
“I understand the perception,” he said. “If it’s right for kids, I’m not going to worry about the perception. I think this is right for kids.”
Social emotional needs
There are more than just physical benefits to holding small-group, in-person practices, Zaemisch’s letter reads.
District athletic director Mel Dow told the board that he didn’t want this conversation to be solely about athletics, as other high school organizations and clubs have also been working on contingencies to meet in small-groups or virtually.
“These conversations have been going on all summer long – I want this to be about our kids getting together and being active,” he said.
District leaders in band, FFA, the Norweigan Dancers and the fall musical have been working on contingencies to still have meetings and performances, Dow said. The Student Senate is developing plans for a virtual homecoming dance.
Stoughton High School coaches have been offering strength, agility and conditioning workouts done in small-groups starting in July. Students have been able to participate under the requirement that masks are worn, equipment is disinfected after each use and COVID-19 management courses and plans being implemented by coaches.
Dow told the school board that more than 350 student-athletes have participated in the training workouts with groups of 10 or less spread out at different stations.
“We have been doing programming throughout July as kind of like a pilot to see where we are at gathering in small groups to see how well we are managing the COVID-19 crisis and the safety requirements,” he said. “The response has been extremely positive.”
Bubon argued for the in-person practices by stating that athletics and extracurricular activities engage students more at school, cut down on dropout rates and help with grades.
“We are going into a tough situation with virtual schooling and so I think we have to find any ways to provide kids outlets,” he said.