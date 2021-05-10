After a March resolution to include more residents on standing committees, Stoughton’s city government has added eight new members.
At a city meeting last month, the Common Council approved Mayor Tim Swadley’s appointments of citizens and alders to committees and commissions. For the most part, the appointments were alders and citizens that were previously on non-standing committees and commissions who were reappointed.
The city, however, also received nine citizen applications between four non-standing committees and the Redevelopment Authority. Swadley was able to appoint each applicant to a seat.
The council passed a resolution to allow residents to join standing committees in March. The resolution allows up to two residents from different aldermanic districts to serve on five committees, including public works, parks and recreation, community affairs/council policy committee, public safety and finance. The committees will each now have four alders -- one from each district -- and two residents from different districts.
The newest voices to the standing committees are Kay Rashka (public works), Kathy Engelberger (public works), Zachary Masa-Myers (CACP), Jordan Tilleson (CACP), Mike Engelberger (finance), Joey Neigum (finance), Tricia Suess Charleston (public safety), John Basco (public safety), Jim Brandt (parks and recreation) and Emily Kluess (parks and creation).
Swadley also appointed citizens to the non-standing committees like the Arts Council, Housing Authority and Landmarks Commission. He said that there was only one change from last year and that is Bob McGeever joining the housing authority.
Alders mostly remained on the same committees and commissions. The council welcomed the newest member Rachel Venegas (Dist.1), who was elected in April. She will serve on the publics works, CACP, Utilities and the rivers and trail task force.
Carl Chenoweth resigned from the RDA, and Denise Duranczyk agreed to fill that position as she has served on the commission in the past.