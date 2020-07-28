Early voting will start this week at Stoughton City Hall.
Residents can vote early by appointment only Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday July, 28 through Friday, Aug. 7 near City Hall.
To make an appointment, call the City Hall at 877-6677.
Forrest Street, where City Hall is located, is closed due to construction. Voters should park in the 10-minute parking zone on Washington Street near the McFarland State Bank drive-through. When voters arrive, they should call 877-6677 to get their ballot.
People are strongly encouraged to vote absentee to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. City staff request voters wear a mask, and it is a county mandate that anyone inside a building outside of their home has to wear a mask.
The deadline to make a request for an absentee ballot by mail, email, online or fax is Thursday, Aug. 6. Voters who are considered indefinitely confined have until Friday, Aug. 7, to request an absentee ballot.
To request an absentee ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov.