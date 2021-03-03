A decision on whether to install a short-term rental ordinance in the Town of Dunn is on hold.
With about 30 residents on a Zoom video conference call Monday, Feb. 22, the Dunn Town Board delayed a decision on implementing a short-term room ordinance.
The town also had received letters from six residents requesting a delay in the vote on the short-term rental ordinance to allow for more public input.
The town is considering regulating short-term rental of homes for seven to 29 days, which covers rentals through companies such as AirBnB. Such rentals are increasingly popular as alternatives to a hotel or motel.
Town clerk Cathy Hasslinger said having an ordinance would allow the town to regulate short-term rentals for nuisances like parties and noise and would promote public safety and reflect current zoning and the town’s comprehensive plan.
“Residents wanted us to slow it down and give more time for public input,” Hasslinger said. “We want to give everyone more time for input.”
The Town Board will discuss the short-term room rental ordinance at its next meeting, March 22, and could consider voting on an ordinance.
Under the short-term rental state law, homes could be rented up to 180 days per year. Towns have some ways to limit short-term rentals through annual licensing procedures and zoning.
In the town’s proposed ordinance, owners of short-term rental properties would need a license and pay a $100 annual fee. Each additional home being rented would cost $100.
The annual license for an occasional short-term rental, less than 10 days a year, would cost $10, and each additional home would cost $10.
Hasslinger said enacting a short-term rental license would protect the health and safety of the community.
She said the town could require smoke detectors, fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and ensure that each home rental owner has insurance.
Brian Coulthard, who purchased a property on Barber Drive in 2016, wrote that it appears the proposed ordinance is intended to regulate bad apples but could dissuade responsible people from operating a short-term rental.
“I applaud this goal, but believe the heavy restrictions and regulations in this ordinance will be too much for many operators and cause them to leave the market,” Coulthard wrote in a letter to the board. “Creating so many restrictions, that in reality, it turns into a complete ban.”
Rental of a whole or partial home for less than a month is referred to as a short-term rental or a tourist rental house. All tourist rental homes must be licensed through Public Health Madison and Dane County and are required to be inspected on an annual basis to ensure public health requirements are met.
In his letter, Coulthard questioned the 180-day rental maximum and a requirement of a property manager. He requested the town consider the owner and operator to act as the property manager with liability insurance included in property insurance coverage.
Four property owners who run short-term room rentals in Dunn – Stephan Mesdjian, Alex Mesdjian, Heather Kruse and Darnell Granberry – detailed in a letter dated Feb. 19 five concerns with the proposed ordinance.
Their letter stated they welcome a fair and uniform short-term room rental ordinance but the town should not adopt burdensome ordinances that eliminate short-term rentals, arguing they are important to the state’s economy.
The four wrote that responsible “mom and pop” renters are not the problem and contended some aspects may go beyond regulations allowed in state law and appear unrelated to the purpose.