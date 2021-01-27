In an effort to regulate Airbnb-style home rentals, the Town of Dunn is considering enacting an annual short-term rental license and room tax ordinance.
Town of Dunn Clerk Cathy Hasslinger presented a short-term rental proposal to the board on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in a Zoom video conference meeting.
“The town wants to make sure they (short-term rentals) are fire safe and have insurance, and if there are any outdoor events we can enforce them to make sure they fit into the neighborhood,” Hasslinger said.
Town supervisors will review the proposed ordinance and are scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the new law at its next meeting.
Hasslinger said the town has received three complaints from short-term home rentals in the past year, including one from a bachelor party that got loud outdoors late at night. The proposed ordinance is drafted based on the short-term rental ordinance in Westport.
She said the short-term rental businesses would be defined as rentals for 29 days or less per year, or about 10 weekends. Owners of short-term rental properties would need to complete a license application and pay a $100 annual fee. Each additional home being rented would cost $100.
The annual license for an occasional short-term rental, less than 10 days a year, would cost $10 and each additional home added would cost $10.
Hasslinger said enacting a short-term rental license contract will allow the town to protect the health and safety of the community.
She said the town could require smoke detectors, fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
Under the proposal, owners of short-term rental properties would be required to pay a 5% room tax to the town for each rental. Hasslinger said the 5% room tax is in line with Wesport and some other towns.
The money the town would bring in through short-term rentals license applications could go toward the town’s park commission, Hasslinger said.
There are about 12 operators in the town that would fall under a short-term rental ordinance, Hasslinger said.