An old barn storing recreational vehicles and a work trailer was destroyed on Sunday, April 4, along with around 15 acres of corn, as a result of a controlled burn getting out of control.
According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies and emergency personnel from Stoughton, Oregon, Evansville, Brooklyn, Verona and Milton responded just before 6 p.m. Sunday, April 4, to a structure fire at 816 County Hwy. N in the Town of Dunkirk. A 30-foot by 80-foot dilapidated barn caught fire caused by a controlled burn which was too close to the barn, the release stated.
Police reported no injuries as a result of the fire, though the building is considered a total loss, with an estimated property loss due to the fire of $75,000, the release stated.