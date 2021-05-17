After months of temporary outdoor dining in Stoughton’s downtown, the city is hoping to make that option permanent.
The City of Stoughton Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, May 11, to adopt an ordinance that allows sidewalk cafes in the downtown commercial district. Interested businesses are required to submit an application to the city, and the police department and planning commission would then review the application.
A sidewalk cafe is an outdoor dining area located on any public sidewalk or right-of-way that is operated in conjunction with a bar or restaurant.
The ordinance states that no food or beverages may be served, possessed, or consumed in a sidewalk cafe before 8 a.m. or after 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and before 8 a.m. or after 10 p.m. all other days.
The city council allowed the sidewalk cafes for downtown businesses to dampen the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.