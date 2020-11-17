The city has lifted its two-hour parking restrictions downtown for the month of December.
To encourage people to patronize downtown businesses during the holiday season, the Common Council unanimously agreed to suspend the parking ordinance from Nov. 30 to Jan. 1 for a portion of Main Street.
The downtown area affected is Main Street between South Page and Seventh streets, and the surrounding area one block in each direction.
There was a similar hold on the ordinance last year that suspended time limits.