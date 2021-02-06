This week, the public have an opportunity to provide input on a proposed historic designation of downtown buildings.
The City of Stoughton’s Landmark Commission plans to hold a virtual public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, for the local historic landmark district, which would authorize the commision to approve exterior changes to the outside of buildings.
The goal of the district would be to preserve the character of historic buildings. It would affect 67 properties and replace the downtown overlay district, which was implemented in 2009.
Downtown overlay district has a similar approval process for exterior changes of some downtown businesses, but the authority is with the plan commission.
After the upcoming public hearing, the commission will hire a consultant to draft a nomination paper to submit to the Wisconsin State Historical Society. Members will hold another public hearing on those papers and the Common Council will make the final decision.
For information, visit ci.stoughton.wi.us.