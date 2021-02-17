The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a proposed project at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B/AB as a means of improving safety at what it considers a dangerous intersection in the Town of Dunn.
The intersection is the site of “high crash rates and poor side road traffic operations with the existing intersection control,” according to a Feb. 11 news release from the DOT Southwest Region office in Madison. The intersection is located north of Colladay Point Drive and south of Dyreson Road.
The department is proposing to convert it to a dual-lane roundabout to address those issues, with improvements including pavement, curb/gutter and storm sewer replacement, grading and intersection lighting. The DOT anticipates relocating one home in the southwest quadrant of the intersection.
The department is also evaluating adding an off-road bicycle and pedestrian connection from the north end of Colladay Point Drive to the proposed roundabout side path. According to the news release, this would provide a connection from the west side of Lake Kegonsa to the county bicycle route along County Hwy. B.
Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2024.
For additional project information, including a concept plan, visit wisconsindot.gov and search “US 51 and County B intersection.”