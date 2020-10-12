While City of Stoughton staff prefer people refrain from trick-or-treating traditions this year, they still outlined best practices for those who choose to do so.
Guidelines published on the city’s website define trick-or-treating hours as 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, but because of the increased risk of spreading COVID-19, staff ask that people take precautions or forego it altogether.
“We strongly discourage people (from participating) in many traditional Halloween activities,” the city’s website reads. “Recognizing some will not get the communication or choose to celebrate traditionally, we have outlined additional best practices to minimize exposure.
“Our hope is the community and businesses will find alternative ways to enjoy Halloween safely,” the website adds.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that handing out candy door to door is considered a high-risk activity, along with attending crowded costume parties, entering an indoor haunted house and participating in trunk or treats.
Moderate-risk activities include outdoor, socially distant costume parades, visiting agri-tainment activities like pumpkin patches or trick or treating with individually wrapped “grab and go” candy.
The CDC outlined low-risk activities which include carving pumpkins with immediate family members, having an outdoor Halloween scavenger hunt or a virtual costume contest.
If families or individuals decide to trick-or-treat this year, the city encourages all participants to follow public health guidance which includes wearing a mask, limiting groups to household members only and maintaining social distance from other groups.
Alternatives to having a candy bowl are putting candy on sticks in the yard, taping candy to a wall or fence, or spreading out candy on a table.
For information, visit the City of Stoughton’s website at ci.stoughton.wi.us.