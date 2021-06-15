DNR advises reduced fish consumption from Stoughton-area waterways

The state Department of Natural Resources is advising people to reduce consumption of several fish species found in local waterways, based on increased chemical levels found in recent tests.
In a Wednesday, June 9, DNR news release, the DNR and state Department of Health Services announced new fish consumption advisories for Yahara Chain waters in Dane and Rock counties, based on elevated chemical levels found in area fish last year. The advisory area covers waters from Wingra Creek, Starkweather Creek, Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud Lakes, Lake Kegonsa and the Yahara River downstream to the Rock River. Lake Mendota and Lake Wingra are not included due to lower chemical levels.
The chemicals involved are known as PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate), a type of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance), found in several fish species collected from lakes Monona, Kegonsa and Waubesa.
The recommendations, according to the release, are to consume no more than one meal per week of bluegill, pumpkinseed, yellow perch and no more than one meal per month of crappie, largemouth bass, northern pike and walleye. Previously, those latter four species were in the weekly group.
The DNR’s testing of surface water and fish from the Yahara Chain are part of the its broader initiative to better understand PFAS in the state environment. Last year, the DNR sampled surface water from lakes Mendota, Monona, Wingra, Upper Mud, Waubesa and Kegonsa for PFAS compounds and varying concentrations of PFAS were identified in all the lakes PFOS concentrations were highest in Lake Monona and decreased downstream, according to the release.
Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget proposes additional resources for monitoring and testing of PFAS, including over $20 million over the next two years for assistance for communities impacted by contamination, and increased testing capacity, the release states.