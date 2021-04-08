An apparent dispute between parents during Thursday morning drop-off at Sandhill Elementary School led to shots being fired in a road-rage incident just blocks away.
A call came in at 8:48 a.m. Thursday, April 8, about shots fired in the 1900 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to a Stoughton Police Department news release. No injuries have been reported, but two homes on the 1900 block of Lincoln Avenue were struck by the bullets, according to the news release.
Officers are looking for an identified, but unnamed, suspect who fired a handgun during a road rage incident. The issue apparently started minutes earlier with a dispute between families during student drop-off at Sandhill Elementary School, 1920 Lincoln Avenue.
According to police, the lone occupant in one vehicle fired what is believed to be three shots from a handgun toward a vehicle in front of it, then fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle was not struck.
Police later recovered the gun, and found two homes in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue were struck by three shots. The suspect has not been apprehended as of the 12:40 p.m. issue of the news release.
In a message to Sandhill families, principal Bob Johnson said the incident started between parents of different families around 8:40 a.m. and escalated once they were off school grounds.
“Sandhill staff and students were not and are not in danger, and school operations were not impacted,” district public information officer Molly Shea wrote in an email to the Hub. “However, out of an abundance of caution, there will be extra police presence at Sandhill during dismissal time today (1:45 p.m.)”