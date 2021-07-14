Forward Development Group is suing the City of Stoughton for what it claims is an excessive assessment of a hotel property.
FDG, the developer of Kettle Park West, believes the Tru by Hilton property at 2500 Jackson St. was over assessed by $5.2 million for the 2021 tax year, according to a summons and complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court. That translates to $180,005 in taxes, according to the suit, rather than its estimate of $72,370.
The value of the property jumped from $2.073 million in January 2020 to $8.755 million in 2021, according to AccessDane, which is the county’s website that provides tax and value information about all land parcels.
The hotel opened in August 2020.
The city has 20 days to respond from the June 23 filing date, according to the summons. Both Accurate Assessor, the city’s contracted assessor, and the city denied request for comment on this story. FDG, also named in the suit as KPW Hospitality, also did not return a request for comment.
Accurate Appraisal does citywide assessments of Stoughton property each year. In April, property owners were mailed their new assessments, and they had the opportunity to appeal it during the Board of Review in June. The Board of Review, which consists of the city clerk and municipal officials, is a quasi-judicial board that is tasked with raising or lowering assessments based on appeal.
The board waived FDG’s request for a hearing.
In alignment with state statute, a circuit court judge will review the decision based on the written record of the board of review decision, and no hearing will take place.