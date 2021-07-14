Forward Development Group, creator of the Kettle Park West development, is suing the City of Stoughton for what developers claim is an over assessment of its hospitality property.
According to a summons and complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Forward Development Group states it believes the Tru by Hilton property at 2500 Jackson St. was over assessed by $5.2 million for the 2021 tax year. FDG (also named in the lawsuit as KPW Hospitality) states that under what it believes to be an incorrect assessment, it would be charged $180,005 in taxes for 2021, rather than what it estimates its tax value at $72,370.
FDG filed the summons with the Dane County Circuit Court on June 23, and the city has 20 days to respond, according to the summons. Both Accurate Assessor, the city’s contracted assessor, and the city denied request for comment on this story. FDG also did not return a request for comment.
The city does city-wide assessments of property each year. In April, property owners were mailed their new assessments, and they had the opportunity to appeal it during the Board of Review in June. The Board of Review, which consists of the city clerk and either municipal officials or citizens, is a quasi-judicial board that is tasked with raising or lowering assessments based on appeal.
The board waived FDG’s request for a hearing.
In alignment with state statute, a circuit court judge will review the decision based on the written record of the board of review decision, and no hearing will take place.
The value of the property jumped from $2.073 million in January 2020 to $8.755 million in 2021, according to AccessDane, which is the county’s website that provides tax and value information about all land parcels.
The hotel opened in August 2020.