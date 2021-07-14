Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.