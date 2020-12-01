The leases of five Main Street businesses remain in limbo, as city leaders consider the future of the Stoughton Area Senior Center.
The City of Stoughton’s finance committee postponed a decision Nov. 24 on whether those leases will be offered a renewal beyond September 2021.
The senior center is hoping to expand into the western part of the building it occupies, known as the annex. The plan being discussed would coordinate all the leases to end in September of 2021.
The five businesses are Thrivent Financial Services, Community Living Connections and three individual studios – Stoughton Hairstyling, massage therapist Lisa Resch and physical therapist Jennifer Britain.
After a presentation by senior center director Cindy McGlynn, committee members asked for more information about alternative options the senior center would use to expand, such as using spaces in the Stoughton Area Youth Center or Dunkirk Town Hall.
McGlynn said she would prepare more information and present it at a meeting in the future.
The presentation stated that in the current senior center space, there are too few rooms available for activities, and those that are available are often too small. The cheapest option for the city would be to expand into the annex and lose the money from the leases, when compared to the cost of either building a new senior center, or purchasing and renovating an existing building.
Ald. Lisa Reeves (Dist. 2) said during the Finance meeting she still has a lot of questions about the proposal, and she said there are other consequences to displacing tenants that aren’t inherently financial.
“Are we utilizing other spaces in the city? I don’t know if that is feasible or not realistic, but it would be good to address those possibilities, and say, ‘yes it might work,’ or ‘here is why it wouldn’t,’” Reeves said.
McGlynn said staff have been using alternative spaces for programming, but the need for more space is still there. In a future meeting, McGlynn pledged to provide more information on what costs would be incurred with renovating an existing building and having off-site staff, she said.
Ald. Greg Jenson (D-3) echoed similar concerns as Reeves including losing the annual rent revenue.
“There are a lot of spaces out there and I am not at all comfortable asking these people to leave a place they’ve been established in and I’m not comfortable leaving $28,000 on the table,” he said.
As far as fundraising, McGlynn said she has already secured $20,000 in donations for renovations of the site.
The city will send new lease agreements to the businesses by July 31, 2021, if the center does not expand a letter to the tenants from the city states.
The tenants, however, hope to stay.
Bryan and Leslie Smith, who own Thrivent Financial Services and have leased part of the building since 1991, said in a letter to the city that they hope to keep their small businesses in its current location, as it attracts out-of-town clients. The letter also stated the two spent $15,000 to remodel the space this year including new furniture and new signage.
Karla Zentmire of Stoughton Hairstyling said in a letter to the city that her business would have to shut down if she had to move, and the uncertainty has already caused clients and potentially employees to seek other hairstyling locations.