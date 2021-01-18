The city is planning to make a recommendation on if – and possibly where – the Stoughton Area Senior Center could expand in the coming months.
The finance committee could make a recommendation as early as its Tuesday, Feb. 9 meeting. It would decide whether the city should break the leases of five Main Street businesses, allowing the center to expand into an adjacent building on the same property known as the annex. The Common Council will have the final say on the decision.
In a presentation, senior center director Cindy McGlynn told the finance committee during its Tuesday, Jan. 12, meeting that more space was needed for programming and movement classes.
“The annex space would afford the Stoughton Area Senior Center to offer larger, less-crowded fitness and wellness classes, such as yoga, qigong, tai chi, stretch and strength, dance, as well as various classes and presentations that draw a larger crowd than what our Mandt and Yahara rooms comfortably fit (12-15 people),” the presentation states.
During the meeting, committee members raised questions about how the city would make up the annual $30,000 rent revenue and potential moving cost assistance to the tenants, should the city end the leases.
The proposed plan would coordinate all the leases to end in September of 2021.
The five businesses in the annex space are Thrivent Financial Services, Community Living Connections and three individual studios – Stoughton Hairstyling, massage therapist Lisa Resch and physical therapist Jennifer Britain. All business owners have expressed their displeasure about moving, including the owner of Stoughton Hairstyling, Karla Zentmire, who said in a letter to the city that her business would have to shut down if she had to move.
The city will send new lease agreements to the businesses by July 31, 2021, if the senior center chooses to not expand into the annex space, a city letter to the tenants states.
In previous finance and Common Council meetings, tenants questioned the need for more space while the senior center is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the December finance committee meeting, alders asked McGlynn to research existing spaces for programming such as the Stoughton Area Youth Center, local schools, or neighboring town halls such as in Dunkirk.
McGlynn outlined obstacles that limited her department’s ability to use other spaces such as liability, increased staffing, limited access to public transportation and lack of ongoing availability.
A preliminary estimate determined it would cost $137,000 to renovate the 3,600-square-foot annex, according to a memo provided by Matson Custom Homes Inc. in Stoughton.
The renovations include redoing the floor, ceiling, electrical, HVAC systems, painting, new plumbing fixtures in the four bathrooms, ADA accessibility updates and demolition of non-load-bearing walls to open up the space.
McGlynn said she would raise the money for the renovations and had already secured $20,000 in donations during the December finance committee meeting.