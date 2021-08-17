Public Health Madison and Dane County has reinstated its indoor mask mandate that it allowed to expire in June.
In an announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 17, PHMDC said the mandate would go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 19, as the number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases has increased by 382% in the last month from an average of 19 new cases on July 19, to 91 new cases a day on Aug. 12. Until at least Sept. 16, masks will be required for all people, regardless of vaccination status, who are age 2 or older.
PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in a news release that while she believes increasing the number of vaccinated people among those who are eligible is still the best way to protect the community, requiring masks is an easy way to add protection to keep people safe, including children who are ineligible to be vaccinated.
The emergency order only requires face coverings, and does not reinstate restrictions for gatherings or capacity that were in effect prior to June, when Dane County allowed all COVID-19 orders to lapse due to high vaccination rates and decreasing case counts. The Delta variant of COVID-19 has changed that reality, as it is more contagious and can be spread among people who are vaccinated, the PHMDC news release states.
PHMDC had released a mask advisory on July 27 recommending that all people wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Many of the county’s 16 school districts had also implemented a mask mandate for some or all of their students for the start of the 2021-22 school year, as county requirements state that if a school district does not do universal masking, students and staff who come in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will need to quarantine, while those in a universally masked environment will not.
“With our kids heading back to school and hospitals in other parts of the country overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, moving from a mask recommendation to a requirement is a common sense step to prevent disease spread and protect the kids in our community who can’t get vaccinated yet,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release.