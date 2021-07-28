With the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases up more than quadrupled in the last month and concerns about a faster-spreading variant, Dane County health officials are now advising anyone over 2 years old to wear masks indoors, regardless if they have been vaccinated.
That includes public schools, which have just over a month to figure out protocols for the coming school year that begins Sept. 1.
In a Tuesday, July 27 news release, Public Health Madison & Dane County director Janel Heinrich said COVID-19 Delta variant is “spreading quickly” and is now the dominant strain of the virus in the county, with the seven-day average of confirmed new cases up from 7.6 a month ago to 31.4. She said it can spread to unvaccinated people easier, making it harder to avoid.
“This is why we are strongly advising that everyone ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, and at indoor private gatherings,” Heinrich said.
In collaboration with The UW Pediatric Medical Advisory Group, PHMDC also released guidance for county K-12 schools this fall, Heinrich said, with its two top priorities vaccination, if eligible, and wearing a mask indoors at schools, regardless of vaccination status.
“While the most effective way to prevent transmission of COVID-19 in schools is to get vaccinated, we hope schools use this guidance to operationalize mask wearing for all teachers, students, and staff at schools, regardless of vaccination status, knowing that using these strategies together have a greater impact than any one strategy on its own,” she said.
Oregon School District communications director Erika Mundinger said Wednesday that district officials are working on COVID-19 plans to share with the public at the Aug. 9 school board meeting, if not before.
While the county is experiencing an upward trend in cases, it’s still considered at “moderate” community transmission level, she said. County Executive Joe Parisi said in the news release that the county is taking steps now to “stay ahead of the curve” and keep the numbers as low as possible.
“Being proactive will give our county the best chance of remaining at that lower transmission level and protecting people who are not vaccinated and the most vulnerable,” he said. “Including immunocompromised people, people over 65, and children under 12.”