Luis Bixler has been selected as the new director for the Dane County Department of Public Safety Communications (911), where he formerly worked as a supervisor. County executive Joe Parisi announced the hiring in a Wed. Oct. 28 county news release. His first official day will be Nov. 22.
During his time as public safety communications supervisor for the Dane County 911 Center, Bixler coordinated dispatch and call taking personnel in appropriate responses to public requests for emergency assistance for fire, police and medical assistance. The 911 Center dispatches 68 Dane County police, fire, and emergency medical services agencies and receives over 400,000 calls per year, according to the news release.
In 2009, Bixler was named 911 Telecommunicator of the Year for the State of Wisconsin by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and National Emergency Number Association. He also served as Secretary for the Wisconsin Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and as Public Safety Communications Center liaison to the Madison Police Department, according to the news release.
Parisi said Bixler has “unmatched experience in the field of public safety communications and a true drive to give back to his community.”
“We are excited to welcome Luis back to the Dane County family as the new director of our 911 Center,” he said in the news release. “I look forward to working with Luis in this new role and know he will serve our 911 Center well.”
Bixler’s story begins in Mexico, where he lived for five years before immigrating to the United States with his family. When he turned 17, he obtained his US citizenship and joined the US Army, later earning a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to the news release. He and his family reside in Madison.
“I am extremely excited to be a part of the Dane County Public Safety Communications team and look forward towards building an inclusive culture with feedback from the staff, stakeholders, and community,” Bixler said in the news release.. “I am very grateful to County Executive Parisi and his leadership team for providing this opportunity to me, it truly is a great honor.”