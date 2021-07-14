Currie takes command as Swangstu steps down after 13 years leading Post 59

Stoughton’s Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59 is undergoing a leadership change this month, with long-time post commander Sonny Swangstu retiring after 13 years.
Succeeding him at the post is Vietnam Naval veteran Michael Currie, a member of the post since 1993, and the man handpicked by Swangstu to take over for him.
Swangstu’s leadership has left its mark on the area, as he was responsible for receiving the 3-plus-acre gift of land from Oscar and Shirley Linnerud along Country Club Road that was developed into the Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park, dedicated in 2015. A 13-year member of the post’s Honor Guard, Swangstu was also responsible for securing the funds for the eagle centerpiece that crown the memorial park.
For his efforts at bringing the memorial park to fruition, Swangstu was named Stoughton Area Volunteer of The Year in 2017.
Swangstu, 81, held the position of Post 59 commander since taking over for Bill Redepenning in 2008, shortly after the post purchased its current home on 902 Page St.
In an email to the Hub, Swangstu said being nominated and elected commander 13 consecutive years was a great honor, as well as visiting veterans at nursing homes, and the post’s various charitable projects with the food pantry and families in need.
“The Post is a good, safe place to gather; we have gained membership, and we are free of debt,” he said.
Longtime Post 59 member Bud Erickson credited Swangstu for being a worker as well as a leader, and said he “hit the ground running” 13 years ago to help keep the post moving forward. He headed up a variety of projects to remodel the newly purchased building, including installing a new drainage system, remodeling the kitchen pantry and “continuously making improvements to the services rendered by the post to the Stoughton community.”
Jim Oler, Marine Corps veteran and Post 59 finance officer for the last 11 years, said Swangstu and his can-do attitude will be “dearly missed.”
“Sonny accomplished a lot as our commander, not as a delegator, but as a hands-on type of person,” he wrote the Hub.
New generation of leaders
Currie, the first Vietnam era veteran to lead the post, definitely comes from what you would call a military family, with a father and six brothers who are also veterans.
A Madison native, he first got interested in a military career while learning about history in high school. His father, a Marine Corps veteran, suggested the Navy, the traditional sea partner of the Corps.
“Several of his brothers were in the Navy,” Currie wrote in an email to the Hub last week.
Enlisting in January 1968, he volunteered to serve in Vietnam. Arriving in May 1969, he was assigned to River Security and Taskforce Clearwater, which patrolled near the ancient city of Hue. He was later assigned to the small craft repair facility in DaNang.
When Currie returned home to Madison in June 1970 to attend Madison Area Technical College, the nearby University of Wisconsin-Madison campus was the scene of “almost daily” protests, he said. Things got very personal with the bombing of Sterling Hall on Aug. 24, which killed researcher Robert Fassnacht, who lived next door to Currie’s parents, where he was staying.
“(Fassnacht) had a wife and two little girls,” he said. ”It was an extremely sad day.”
After graduating, Currie worked for the next 30 years for the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ Badger State Industries, which operates the prison industries program. He was director of operations when he retired in 2011.
In the meantime, in 1993, Currie and his wife, Kimberly had moved to Stoughton, where they built a home and raised two children. As a child, he spent a lot of time in the area, boating on the lakes and “enjoying the community” where his parents’ friends lived.
“In 1972 my parents moved from Madison to Stoughton, they became part of the community and always talked about how great it was living here,” Currie said. “(It’s) a vibrant, friendly community. People are so nice and always willing to help one another. It celebrates its history and is extremely proud of its heritage.”
Staying involved with veterans
Now as the leader of Post 59, Currie has a chance to help continue those traditions at a post known for its community focus.
A member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and Stoughton VFW Post 328, he joined the American Legion in 2011 upon invitation by several friends. He soon became a member of the Honor Guard, which performs at veterans’ funerals and ceremonies throughout the area.
“I was looking for a veterans organization that was involved in veterans issues and community, and it seemed very friendly and welcoming,” he explained. “It is an extreme honor to be part of the Post 59 Honor Guard. There is no better way to honor a veteran who has passed and their family.”
A few years ago, Swangstu and a few other members encouraged Currie to run for leadership positions, and he was elected as 1st Vice Commander, a position he’s held until his recent promotion.
And while there are plenty of enjoyable times, such as the camaraderie at meals and fundraisers, there is also the serious business of helping veterans struggling with their experiences, and returning to civilian life. Curris said it’s something he didn’t think much about until later in his life.
“Unless you have been in a combat zone or combat situation, no one really knows how veterans deal with their military experiences,” Currie said. “Some of my friends and family who served in Vietnam had problems with depression and thoughts of suicide; they call it PTSD now. There were also problems with medical issues.”
But while there will be challenges ahead, he knows he won’t be alone. After assuming command from Swangstu, a man he calls his mentor, Currie said he’s grateful that Swansgtu isn’t going anywhere.
“He has reassured me he will continue to be available as a resource,” Currie said. “He has always put the Post, area veterans and the Stoughton community at the top of his list in the mission of Post 59. I will look forward to continuing our mission and moving our Post forward.”