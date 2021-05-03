City of Stoughton consultant Gary Becker has taken the idea of creating an Innovation Center dreamed up for the 1892 building and further expanded it to envision a community resource hub.
To help secure more funding to get the project off the ground, the city will apply for a federal Economic Development Administration grant worth $600,000, which would effectively double funds already secured for the Innovation Center.
In 2018, the Stoughton Area School District proposed moving the River Bluff Middle School Fab Lab next door to the original high school -- known as the 1892 building – to expand the facility with more equipment in the multi-floor building, as well as makerspaces that could be used by the greater Stoughton community.
Since then, the proposed plans for the Innovation Center have transformed into a central community hub that would house resources for job training, child care and mental wellness, Becker told the Hub. Those resources and mentors will be intertwined in a technologically advanced Fab Lab that will have equipment for entrepreneurs, public agencies and families.
Under the reenvisioning, both businesses and individuals could bring ideas or prototypes to the Innovation Center and test them out. They would have access to equipment like 3D printers and CNC machines, which use computer-programming and tools to design different materials and items.
And spread across the 130 year old, 18,000-square foot building would be a coffee shop, a community meeting space and even apartments on the top level.
“We are really proposing this idea of something that doesn’t exist today,” Becker, who has been an economic development consultant with the city since 1988 and works on projects such as the riverfront redevelopment, told the Hub last week. “Let's make a hub where we can connect all of these resources that already exist in the community and have people there that are helping businesses and individuals connect.”
Although the Innovation Hub is still in the conceptual phase, on Tuesday, April 27, the Common Council unanimously approved applying for a $600,000 grant from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA). The city will know if they are awarded the grant in August, with funds available in October.
The grant, known as Build2Scale, would help pay for half of Phase 1 of the project -- hiring staff, and moving the Fab Lab from River Bluff to the 1892 building after some renovations. The grant would help hire an executive director ($100,000), program director ($80,000), innovation coordinator ($70,000) and administrative support ($40,000).
The cost of Phase 1 is $1.2 million, but the Stoughton Area School District has agreed to grant $350,000 to the project from a previous community referendum and provide the building rent free for three years, and the Wahlin Foundation committed $250,000, according to the resolution.
The application states the Innovation Center could be used by five employers in the area with more than 100 employees, 1,235 small businesses of less than 100 employees in the area, and also start-ups. The application outlines that businesses and entities would pay a membership fee that would be expected to bring in more than $500,000 per year to help with annual operations.
“The idea is for a flexible space that has specialized equipment that not everybody needs all the time -- so they don’t necessarily want to purchase it,” Becker said.
The estimated membership dues are based on size of the member, according to the application. For instance, public agencies such as the University of Wisconsin- Madison would pay an annual membership of $50,000 while households or start-ups would pay $150 annually.
Becker said an important aspect to having a single central location for businesses, students and people in transition is the interaction and exchange of ideas.
“That is where innovation comes from -- different kinds of people working together and sharing ideas,” he said. “These kinds of things make us more resilient as communities.”