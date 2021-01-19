State releases dashboard that shows COVID-19 data by city, school district

The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.

City of Stoughton

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.86

• Cumulative cases: 694

• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 20

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.15%

Town of Dunn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71

• Cumulative cases: 230

• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 12

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.40%

Town of Pleasant Springs

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.86

• Cumulative cases: 183

• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 6

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.44%

Town of Dunkirk

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14

• Cumulative cases: 83

• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 8

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.12%

Town of Rutland

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1

• Cumulative cases: 90

• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 7

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.50%

Stoughton Area School District

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 5.86

• Cumulative cases: 1,112

• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 41

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.12%

53589 ZIP code

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 5.86

• Cumulative cases: 1,034

• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 41

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.12%

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.

Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.

The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.

