Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 932
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.13%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: -0.14
• Cumulative cases: 317
• Change over since Monday, May 31: -1 (Case was misattributed and removed)
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.06%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 256
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.61%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 124
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.16%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,491
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.88%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,402
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.94%