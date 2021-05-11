Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 913
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 15
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.98%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 315
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.03%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 253
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.52%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 118
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.86%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 113
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.77%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,462
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 18
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.74%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,372
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 18
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.79%