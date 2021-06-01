Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 931
• Change over since Monday, May 24: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.12%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 318
• Change over since Monday, May 24: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.08%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 256
• Change over since Monday, May 24: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.61%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 123
• Change over since Monday, May 24: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.11%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, May 24: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,490
• Change over since Monday, May 24: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.87%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,401
• Change over since Monday, May 24: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.94%