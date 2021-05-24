Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.86
• Cumulative cases: 926
• Change over since Monday, May 17: 6
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.07%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 318
• Change over since Monday, May 17: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.08%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 256
• Change over since Monday, May 17: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.61%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 120
• Change over since Monday, May 17: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.96%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, May 17: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,482
• Change over since Monday, May 17: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.83%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,393
• Change over since Monday, May 17: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.89%