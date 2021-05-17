Stoughton COVID-19 numbers
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1
• Cumulative cases: 920
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.03%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 315
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.03%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 256
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.61%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 118
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.86%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,473
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 11
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.79%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,384
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 12
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.85%