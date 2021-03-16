Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15, 2020. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.00
• Cumulative cases: 797
• Change over since Monday, March 8: 14
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.09%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 275
• Change over since Monday, March 8: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.26%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 222
• Change over since Monday, March 8: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.60%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 103
• Change over since Monday, March 8: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.12%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 98
• Change over since Monday, March 8: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.06%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,294
• Change over since Monday, March 8: 26
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.97%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,208
• Change over since Monday, March 8: 24
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.98%