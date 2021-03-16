State releases dashboard that shows COVID-19 data by city, school district

The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.

 Screenshot

Stoughton COVID-19 numbers

City of Stoughton

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.00

• Cumulative cases: 797

• Change over since Monday, March 8: 14

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.09%

Town of Dunn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71

• Cumulative cases: 275

• Change over since Monday, March 8: 5

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.26%

Town of Pleasant Springs

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57

• Cumulative cases: 222

• Change over since Monday, March 8: 4

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.60%

Town of Dunkirk

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71

• Cumulative cases: 103

• Change over since Monday, March 8: 5

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.12%

Town of Rutland

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00

• Cumulative cases: 98

• Change over since Monday, March 8: 0

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.06%

Stoughton Area School District

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.71

• Cumulative cases: 1,294

• Change over since Monday, March 8: 26

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.97%

53589 ZIP code

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.43

• Cumulative cases: 1,208

• Change over since Monday, March 8: 24

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.98%

Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.

Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15, 2020. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.

The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.

— Kimberly Wethal