State releases dashboard that shows COVID-19 data by city, school district

The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.

Stoughton COVID-19 numbers

City of Stoughton

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.57

• Cumulative cases: 834

• Change over since Monday, March 29: 11

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.38%

Town of Dunn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57

• Cumulative cases: 284

• Change over since Monday, March 29: 4

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.44%

Town of Pleasant Springs

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29

• Cumulative cases: 230

• Change over since Monday, March 29: 2

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.84%

Town of Dunkirk

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29

• Cumulative cases: 106

• Change over since Monday, March 29: 2

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.27%

Town of Rutland

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43

• Cumulative cases: 106

• Change over since Monday, March 29: 3

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.42%

Stoughton Area School District

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.29

• Cumulative cases: 1,346

• Change over since Monday, March 29: 16

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.21%

53589 ZIP code

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.29

• Cumulative cases: 1,267

• Change over since Monday, March 29: 16

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.23%

Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.

Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15, 2020. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.

The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.

— Kimberly Wethal