Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15, 2020. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.14
• Cumulative cases: 823
• Change over since Monday, March 22: 15
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.29%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 280
• Change over since Monday, March 22: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.34%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 228
• Change over since Monday, March 22: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.78%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 104
• Change over since Monday, March 22: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.16%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 103
• Change over since Monday, March 22: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.26%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.86
• Cumulative cases: 1,330
• Change over since Monday, March 22: 20
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.14%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,241
• Change over since Monday, March 22: 17
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.15%