Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15, 2020. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.57
• Cumulative cases: 808
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 11
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.17%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 277
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.30%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 225
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.69%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 104
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.16%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 102
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.21%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,310
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 16
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.04%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,224
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 16
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.06%