Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15, 2020. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Stoughton
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71
• Cumulative cases: 783
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 12
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.98%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 270
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.16%
Town of Pleasant Springs
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 218
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.48%
Town of Dunkirk
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 98
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 4.86%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: -0.14
• Cumulative cases: 98
• Change over since Monday, March 1: -1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.06%
Stoughton Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.86
• Cumulative cases: 1,268
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 20
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.84%
53589 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,184
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 19
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.86%